Corps needs to loosen access to lake
I would like to add a few things to your boat ramp article from Friday. For one thing, the state should take over the land around the lake, then get a cat or blade down there and blade some roads and put new camping spots in.
Open the gates at Chris Cove for shore fishing, that’s an easy spot, even for a new boat ramp, the road is already there.
Next, have the state build a new bridge south of Tioga so we can get easier access to Tobacco Gardens marina. Also loosen up some land along the shoreline for a motel or a resort to get built; I’m sure someone around here would invest in something like that if land was available.
We have more shoreline along this lake then California has along its coast and yet we have way less access. This state is missing out on tourism, fishing jobs and recreation. Only until the corps relaxes its grip on no access, nothing is going to change. It’s like kicking a dead horse. Someone needs to contact Trump and get the ball rolling, he should investigate the corps, if a new bridge can get built, install a new boat ramp there and install a camping area, it’s a total win for western north Dakota.
Troy Johnson
Williston