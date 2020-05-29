Let’s start with a clear and unmistakable promise: We are not going anywhere. Continental Resources is committed to North Dakota, just like we’ve always been for the past three decades. We remain steadfast in our support for our employees, our thousands upon thousands of royalty owners as well as the industry itself.
These are unusual times, so I would like to provide both clarity and perhaps some optimism to the people of North Dakota. This state is the second largest producer of crude in the country, something very few could have imagined when we started 30 years ago. North Dakota is essential to the energy security of our country and will be for years to come. However, no one can deny the difficulties we all face caused by the pandemic and the volatility in the energy markets.
Difficult but necessary decisions had to be made for the sake of our industry, the jobs it supports and this state.
Some have claimed Continental’s declaration of force majeure was unnecessary and that we were not fulfilling our contracts with refiners. The contrary is true – while we did send the letter and have every right to- we have actually honored every single contract.
The twin blows of COVID-19 crushing demand coupled with the illegal and ill-timed dumping of crude by the Saudis and Russians created a perfect storm, which we are still dealing with. We understand the concern regarding our decision to shut down some of our wells, but it was a necessary step that we believe is in the best interests of Continental, the state and our royalty owners. Selling oil at a loss is of benefit to no one.
I have been in this business for 52 years. I’ve experienced the highs and the lows. Rest assured, we have always sought to do the right thing for all our constituencies no matter what. And we will continue to do the right thing for years to come.
— Harold Hamm,
Executive Chairman Continental Resources