District 8 and District 1 constituents,
Today we have the freedom and choice to go and decide what is best for our students and community.
What is the solution to some of the problems that have continuously plagued our school system and our students for years?
Is the answer to combine the two amazing districts together? Is it combining what is offered in both districts for all students to enjoy and benefit from? I feel like it is and today I will be casting my vote to try and make that change for my student and yours.
I will be basing my vote off of fact and not fear. It will be based off of information that can be referenced and not off of hearsay or opinions.
If you are in need of any information or answers to concerns that you may be personally having in regards to your taxes, bussing for your student, job security for teachers, and any other questions regarding the Reorganization plan; I would strongly encourage you to reach out to Superintendent David Goetz (WCSD8), Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake (D1), either district business manager, either board Chairmen, and any member of their current boards, including myself.
Your vote is important and you should go to the polls feeling informed and aware of the information you are voting on.
The record for both school districts in any election is 816 votes cast in March of 2020 for District 8 and 3020 in June of 2020 for District 1. I would love to see these records broken during this monumental vote that we have in front of us.
Please show up and vote for the students of Williston, our students. Yes or No, whatever you decide is best, let’s show them that we are here and engaged for the benefit of their education.
We as a community cannot have growth and forward thinking without us leading the way as adults, and we must show up and be engaged to get that done.
Please join me in voting for our students.
Sarah Williams
Williston
007 School Board Candidate
District 8 constituent and proud high school parent