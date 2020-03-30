Columnist Gene Lyons in the Clintons’ pocket
I see that the Williston Herald has Gene Lyons again as one of its syndicated columnists. Frankly, I wasn’t impressed the first time his work graced the Herald’s opinion page.
Over the years as a columnist, Lyons has shown himself to be a most ardent, most committed, and most provincial supporter of his fellow Arkansans, President Bill and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In his book, “The Hunting of the President,” his attempts to convincingly persuade others to view the former Arkansas governor and his wife as better than their political opponents, and as victims of those opponents’ cynical dealings, are just so much insufferable partisanship. Lyons does have a way with words, but it’s how he has used them to virtually absolve the Clintons of any appearance of wrongdoing that I have a problem with.
Lyons’ recent column gives a reader no doubt as to his dislike of President Trump. There seems to be no area of Trump’s past that is beyond Lyons’ purview and condemnation, and of course, this president is only to be considered in the worst possible light. To quote Lyons: “This time, Trump’s sheer, malign incompetence is going to cost thousands their livelihoods and lives (through this COVID-19 crisis). All but the most far gone cultists will turn against him.” No mercy, you see, for anyone not of the correct political persuasion. Did Lyons’ preferred candidate not win in 2016 or something?
I get it that Lyons doesn’t like or appreciate the current president. But I just have to ask, where was his vaunted sense of morality when it came to some of Mrs. Clinton’s more recent actions? Never mind Whitewater, that subject most tediously and arduously addressed in his “The Hunting of the President.”
I’ll bring up only one thing the former Secretary of State has been accused of: her negligence to properly handle classified information while using an unauthorized server. Remember when James Comey said Mrs. Clinton had been “extremely careless” but that her actions had not been a case of “clearly intentional and willful mishandling of classified information” and that no reasonable person would prosecute her? Now when sailor Kristian Saucier took photos of classified areas of the submarine he served on, he was tried, found guilty and served time in prison, until President Trump pardoned him. Taking photos was surely “careless” of Saucier – too bad Comey or Lyons weren’t there to help him sort through things, eh?
During these many years, it must have been so convenient for the Clintons to have had their Arkansan apologist to support them through all their troubles, both actual and perceived. Because of his tilted commentary, I don’t find Gene Lyons’ columns all that relaxing, so I don’t choose to read them very often.
Oh well, it could be worse. The Herald could be printing a column written by the Clintons themselves. That would be the living end, wouldn’t it?
Rena Helberg
Williston