I'm writing to give my thanks to the Chinese buffet restaurants in Williston.
As a Norwegian Midwesterner, it is unbelievable to me that we have access to such an incredible variety of delicious, healthy foods.
China is an amazing country with an ancient, beautiful culture. The people I've gotten to know are delightful and very intelligent.
Yes, they've had some bad leadership, but so have we, especially now. We love you, my Chinese friends. You are so welcome here. Immigrants are U.S.
Ellen Ness
Williston