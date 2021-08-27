CHI board of directors on expanded network

For more than 100 years, the community has counted on CHI St. Alexius Health. Through seasons of change, our dedication to your health has never wavered.
Earlier this year, CHI St. Alexius Health became part of CHI Health, the Midwest division of Common Spirit Health, and a system with facilities in North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. Common Spirit is the largest non-profit healthcare system in the United States, serving 22 states, with over 150,000 employees. This developing relationship offers a bright horizon for our community and it’s already bringing value to our area.
We’re excited to be part of CHI Health because it brings collaborative leadership and wider resources to our hospitals and clinics. It’s real help that reaches patients – like faster access to new treatments during the pandemic. It also means new resources that will reach our community – such as free health education materials which go out to Kindergarten, seventh and 12th graders this fall.
In a fast-changing world, being part of a system means never going it alone. With CHI Health, a larger pool of experts is just a phone call away. The lessons learned in one corner of the division benefit us all.
We’re excited about being part of something bigger, but our hearts will always stay local. CHI St. Alexius Health’s commitment remains to our founding spirit and the community that’s been with us every step of the way.