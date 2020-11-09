The reorganization plan in front of the voters of District 1 and District 8 is a choice between following the dynamics of our area’s population or not.
Beginning in the 1950s and continuing on for decades, there was concern over North Dakota’s population decreasing rapidly due to the out-migration of our youth to places like Minneapolis, Denver, California, etc. These were the children of the first out-migration our state experienced. That out-migration was the move from North Dakota’s family farms to its larger city centers.
Few are left on family farms, with farmers choosing to move to nearby towns offering more opportunities for their families. Along with hospitals, entertainment, shopping, and other amenities the cities would provide, K-12 education was at the top of the list. A serious look at the consolidation of rural school districts across North Dakota, when faced with the same challenges D8 and D1 are facing today, history is on our side that consolidation works very well. It is a natural and now historically reliable progression in response to our population dynamics.
Let us not squander this opportunity. Let us leave our education system better than we found it. Count me as a yes versus opposing the truth of the dynamics and restricting opportunities for students.
Steve Slocum
Williston