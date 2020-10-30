Williston is a community that cares. That fact is demonstrated every day in many ways.
From the kind strangers who helped push a stranded mother’s car out of the busy intersection at Second and 26th streets to the almost weekly church community fundraisers for defraying medical costs for things like cancer treatment and auto accidents.
Williston never hesitates to step up to help out a community member in need regardless of race or creed.
What if America was more like Williston? What if America stepped up as a community and gave proceeds towards defraying medical costs of cancer treatments for the rest of America? Clearly it’s what we are compelled to do as decent Willistonites, helping those who do not have the means to combat life threatening health issues.
Let’s face it, no one ever wakes up and says: “Wow, I really hope I get in a life threatening accident today that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover from that my insurance will not cover,” but that is an unfortunate reality for Americans every day. 4.3 million American children were uninsured in 2018 and that number is expected to rise with the results of the 2020 census. American children should never be without the medical treatment they need whether it be booster shots or advanced leukemia therapeutics.
Children are innocent and their parents shouldn’t go bankrupt or have to beg for money while taking care of their sick child nor should any American have to beg for money while undergoing life-altering medical treatments.
Between 2013 and 2016, the number of uninsured individuals in North Dakota declined by 28.8 percent due to the availability of a public option. About 20,000 individuals in North Dakota were enrolled in health plans offered through the health insurance exchange in 2017. Enrollment in Medicaid amounted to about 94,000 in May 2017. Meanwhile The Kaiser Family Foundation found that between 2016 and 2017, average monthly premiums for benchmark plans on North Dakota’s exchange increased by an average of 9 percent in the Fargo market, from $304 to $331.
As a people who do not “play God.” it isn’t up to us who lives and who dies, but that is what happens when we choose to support some people but not others. Jesus helped all walks of life. He helped the tax collector and the prostitute, and it is clearly our choice to be caring and compassionate as Jesus was; providing healthcare for all Americans is clearly the Christian thing to do.
By being pro-life for every American, we could make it to where the only worries a cancer patient has is getting through treatment, not how it will be paid for or who will show up to their coffee fundraiser.