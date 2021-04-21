Cancel culture and the Democratic party
On the chance a race card won’t be played here, this letter addresses a “pot calling the kettle black.” It is not the theme, merely the idiom that would lead to a conclusion.
The theme is Cancel Culture and all indicators suggest it is a major theme today of the Democratic party. From our Founding Fathers, to writers, artists, athletes, businesses, and many others, the cancelled list is long and relentless. These would be the kettle.
On page 183 in the historical novel, “Killing Crazy Horse”, the authors write…Ironically, Grant was once a slave owner himself, making him the last president of the United States to possess a human being as personal property. In 1859, U.S. Grant set free his lone slave, at a time when he sorely needed the money selling the man could have garnered. Grant’s newfound belief in equality was reinforced during the Civil War, as he watched black troops fight and die with professionalism and courage. The change of heart would prove vital to Grant’s election as president. His Democratic opponent, Horatio Seymour, campaigned on a pro-white platform — blaming blacks for the nation’s on-going post-war division. “This is white man’s country; let white men rule” read one Democratic campaign button. The Democrats further went on to claim that the Republicans fostered “military despotism and black supremacy” in the South. Indeed, the words “black supremacy” were written into the Democrats’ official platform statement of 1868.
I have no reason to doubt the accuracy of the authors research but amazed at the boomerang trajectory of one noisy pot, the one calling so many kettles black. For if all those targeted are cancelled for their part in American history, then based on history, the Democratic party needs to fold up its tent too.
Steve Slocum
Williston