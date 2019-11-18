Calling on PSC and governor
Dear Editor,
As the Dakota Access Pipeline expansion hearing began in Emmons County, the Public Service Commission admonished the crowd not to testify about two key topics: issues regarding original construction of DAPL, as well as global climate change, saying these topics went beyond the scope of the hearing. As such, the first nine-plus hours of the hearing, those best attended by an initially large crowd, focused exclusively on pipeline engineering – and omitted the context surrounding the pipeline.
I spent the day sitting next to a 16-year-old girl from Standing Rock who kept studying her written testimony, then putting it away. Even by 6 PM, she had not been invited to speak, nor had any members of the public. As my family left with our carpool, I felt deeply uneasy. I feared the frame of the hearing had been set so narrowly that the decision was foregone.
I wondered, why should the context of pipeline expansion be forbidden from discussions of that proposed expansion? It’s been said that PSC hearings are not forums on extractive industries as a whole; that’s not how these processes work. But after my day at the hearing, I’m not convinced these processes do work.
If public conversations continue to be narrowly framed by this particular pipeline, this particular refinery, this particular facility, we never get to have the conversation that I – and so many others – went to the Emmons County Courthouse to have.
It’s time for the PSC to host a public conversation about energy extraction as a whole – all the pipelines, all the refineries, all the facilities. It’s time for the governor to host a public conversation about the consequences of this extraction – violations of tribal sovereignty, as in DAPL construction, and global climate change itself – two topics expressly forbidden by the PSC.
The Rev. Karen Van Fossan
Fargo