I want to thank the caring concerned citizens of Williston that came to the Cemetery Board meeting on July 10, in support of the Cemetery Feasibility Committees proposal presentation.
To inform the citizens of Williston, the Feasibility Committee was formed to determine if there is a need for a building at Riverview Cemetery, how the building would be utilized, staffed, location and funding source. This proposed building would house office space, a safe place for records, a meeting room that could be used for families going over options regarding their specific needs and for groups such as the Garden of Angel supporters. It would also address the need for an indoor columbarium.
The Cemetery Board had a special meeting in August to determine their recommendation to our proposal. The Feasibility Committee was informed of their decision upon reading the minutes of the August meeting at the Sept. 10 Cemetery Board meeting. It read as follows: "Commissioner Piesik made a recommendation to discontinue efforts regarding a new Cemetery building, as it will not be supported by the commission."
I am sorry to have to tell you that we failed our community but hope that it will be addressed again in the near future. At the present time anyone needing a resting place for a loved one in the Williston Cemeteries or need information regarding a specific burial site will need to go to the Public Works Building.
With Sincere Thanks, Sadness, and Regrets
Ardis Jacobson
Williston