It is a sad day to read about the forced retirement of long time Williams County Vector Control Director Francis Bosch. The charges of harassment were never supported by any type of legitimate investigation and were only used to achieve an end goal. These charges are almost impossible to disprove and often in the court of public opinion you are assumed guilty. Nowhere has it been asserted that there was any type of act that would substantiate a forced retirement. In a typical workplace a work improvement plan would be offered to help an employee overcome a documented deficiency of this level. This assistance was not offered by Williams County. Pretty clear to anyone the goal was not work improvement, it was work discharge seemingly based on Mr. Bosch’s age.
My job has taken me to Williston at many times of the year. I have always thought of Williston as an oasis away from mosquitoes during my visits. Often I thought this was because of luck considering many other ND locations do not have the outdoor quality of life and health opportunity that is present in Williston. I have come to understand that this is because of the hard work of the Vector Control Department and Mr. Bosch’s leadership.
Despite this this unjust action and the subsequent smearing of Mr. Bosch’s reputation, Williams County residents will probably experience a continued good quality of life respective to vector control because of Mr. Bosch’s hard work and dedication. I hope that there can be a level of appreciation for this and that dedicated employees of Williams County can expect to be appreciated more clearly in the future.
Clyde Ereth
Mandan