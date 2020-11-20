The reorganization of School Districts 1 and 8 comes with many benefits. I am a resident in District 8 and a speech-language pathologist/mom in District 1. There are many others who live in one district and work in the other. I am voting YES to have a voice in the district where I work. A voice in bond referendums and in the election of board members who make important decisions impacting my children, my students, and my employment. This also applies to those who own property in both districts. By combining districts, we have more say in how our taxes are spent and in the decisions that impact our families.
Our students and teachers need more space. Both districts have had difficulty passing bonds. By combining our tax base, we can build a new elementary school for approximately $40.82 per $100,000 of home value. If we remain separate, D1 residents would pay approximately $78.80 and D8 residents $84.69 per $100,000 of value. That is roughly HALF the financial burden per individual tax payer! When more schools are built, a "neighborhood school" model could be implemented. This would allow children to attend the school closest to their home.
As an educator, I have ZERO concerns about transitioning from two separate districts to a unified district. True, our contracts “will not be renewed” because Districts 1 & 8 will cease to exist. That part sounds a bit scary, but when I researched the process, I learned it is outlined in ND Century Code and has been used by other districts across the State. Like every year, our amazing negotiations team will meet with District 7 board members to negotiate contracts, etc. All buildings will be operational, so all staff will be needed! Positions must be filled by current staff before opening the position to the public. For more specifics, I strongly encourage all school staff to watch the Q&A session recorded on 11/19/20, which is posted on both Districts’ Facebook pages.
Let’s do this for our kids! Vote yes for reorganization on Dec. 8! Early voting is happening now at the Williams County Administration Building.
Lainey Lingenfelter
Williston