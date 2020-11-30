I live in the Granite Peaks Subdivision inside the city limits of Williston. I have 2 school age children that attend school here. In January of 2015 my son brought home a letter from his school, which was a K-6 private school, saying I needed to call the Williston District 1 office to enroll him in Williston Middle School for the 2015-2016 school year.
When I did that I found out that my home was actually in District 8. This started a course of events over the next 20 months that were extremely stressful for me and my family. I went through the process of petitioning to annex my home into District 1. The county annexation board hearing was decided unanimously in my favor, which led us to the hearing before the state annexation board, which was also decided unanimously in my favor. This was a long and scary process for my family, but we were finally able to take a breath and relax.
However, the first week of July, I was served court papers saying that District 8 was taking me and the State Board of Education to district court in order to have the annexation overturned. Suddenly things were worse than they had seemed, even in the beginning when we first found out we were not in District 1 and had to handle this process. The anxiety that I felt was nothing compared to what my son was going through. He had already started at Williston Middle School, we had no idea if he would be allowed to stay or not. If the court ruling didn’t go in our favor, I wasn’t sure if my son would be immediately transferred out of his school in District 1 and into a new school at District 8, or what would happen.
My life was consumed by this one issue, and I had no control or insight into any of it. The time between being served the papers for the district court hearing in July and the actual district court hearing in November were one of the most difficult periods I can remember, and I had no choice but to sit and wait.
Once we received the district court’s decision to uphold the State Boards decision it looked like we could breathe again, however, just before Christmas the superintendent of New Public 8 School District was quoted in the local newspaper as saying the district intended to appeal the case with the State Supreme court. We were yet again thrown into a period of turmoil. I tried my best to keep this turn from my son. He had dealt with the anxiety of the past hearings already and I couldn’t bring myself to tell him that we were still uncertain of the outcome.
The Supreme Court heard the case on June 20, 2016. This was 18 months after I had learned that I was actually in District 8 and not District 1. The Supreme Court does not make decisions in a timely matter; we were counting down the days before school started. If the decision was returned in District 8’s favor any time before the first day of school, my son would not be allowed to attend District 1 for that year. On Aug. 17 the Supreme Court returned a decision affirming the lower court’s ruling. This was a week before school started. We had no idea where our son would attend the seventh grade until the week before the first day of school.
This is very similar to the situation our District 8 high school students face every year. Every year they get to wait and see if they will be allowed to return to Williston High School. Every year they are reminded that they are guests at our school rather than citizens. A yes vote on Dec. 8 will allow these students to belong to our school, not simply be guests. It will ensure families do not have to go through the turmoil of wondering where their student will attend school next fall. It will ensure that the tax dollars follow the student. Please vote yes on Dec. 8!
Kristi Gutierrez
Williston