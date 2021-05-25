As school finishes, the schedules for most kids slow down.
For 4-H-ers with all the upcoming events and the fair approaching, our schedules don't slow down but speed up. We do many projects at club meetings, at home, or in the community.
The first thing I would like to write about is what 4H-ers do at club meetings.
Some projects include horticulture, archery, painting, cooking, and cake decorating. Some other projects are livestock, photography, sewing, and so much more. One of the reasons why the projects are important is that we're learning something new and we're learning from someone who knows how to do it or make it and not just from a book. Another thing we do at club meetings is communication arts. Communication arts is an activity where a 4-H-er can give a presentation, speech, or read a book. I think this is important because it teaches the 4-H-er public speaking. In fact, one of the most important things I've learned in 4-H is public speaking. Before I started 4-H, I was terrified to speak in front of any number of people. After doing communication arts, I have improved exponentially in public speaking.
The next thing is what 4-H does as a club in the community. We participate in Clean-Up Williston days, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, donating coats for Coats-For-Kids, buying food for the animal shelter, and other such activities. I think this is important because it teaches 4-H-ers to be responsible, kind, to help others out, and they contribute to helping the community. A major event every 4- H-er participates in is the fair. For the fair, each 4-H-er enters the projects they've completed. I think it is important because it teaches us to finish things on time and not put them off until the last minute.
Finally, I'd like to write what 4-H means to me. To me 4-H means trying new things and sometimes succeeding and sometimes failing but most of all trying. It means making something new, beautiful, or useful. It means doing something hard and yet still having fun. Although this is what 4-H means to me, it means this and so much more in so many different ways to other 4-H-ers. I think a way to sum up the general, common goal of 4-H is through the 4-H motto "To make the best better."
Indiana Icenogle
Clever Clovers Club Reporter