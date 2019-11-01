On October 22, I proclaimed November 1 as “Extra Mile Day” in Williston. “Extra Mile Day” celebrates our ability to create positive change in ourselves, our families, or organizations and our communities when we “go the extra mile.”
The proclamation reads:
WHEREAS, Williston, North Dakota is a community which acknowledges that a special vibrancy exists within the entire community when its individual citizens collectively “go the extra mile” in personal effort, volunteerism, and service; and
WHEREAS, Williston, North Dakota is a community which encourages its citizens to maximize their personal contribution to the community by giving of themselves wholeheartedly and with total effort, commitment, and conviction to their individual ambitions, family, friends, and community; and
WHEREAS, Williston, North Dakota is a community which chooses to shine a light on and celebrate individuals and organizations within its community who “go the extra mile” in order to make a difference and lift up fellow members of their community; and
WHEREAS, Williston, North Dakota acknowledges the mission of Extra Mile America to create 550 Extra Mile cities in America and is proud to support “Extra Mile Day” on November 1, 2019.
NOW THEREFORE, I, President of the Board of City Commissioners of Williston, North Dakota, do hereby proclaim November 1, 2019, to be Extra Mile Day.
I urge everyone in the community to take time on this day to not only “go the extra mile” in his or her own life, but to also acknowledge all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, community, country, or world a better place.