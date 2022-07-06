The news lately, be it partisan or moderate, seems filled these days with pessimism about our future, even if each side has completely opposite reasons for that pessimism. Given that our Fourth of July barbecue now costs on average 17 percent more than it did last year, I think pessimism is all too easy right now.
But I am optimistic. My conversations with people in the MonDak suggest that people of all stripes are more resilient than we may be giving them credit for. They are coming up with innovative ways, regardless of party affiliation, to deal with and overcome the challenge of the moment. I also think it is worth reflecting, with the 246th commemoration of our Declaration of Independence now in the rearview mirror, on just how far we have actually come as a nation.
Now historians among you may quibble with me about when we actually became a country. To some it’s not until 1789, when we began operating under the Constitution. But, regardless of the exact date, I think it’s still pretty clear that this country has come a long way since its founding. We were a mere 13 colonies in the beginning. We’re now 50 states with more than 332 million people, if you include our 14 territories. Our economy, meanwhile, has grown to roughly $25.347 trillion. In short, regardless of any one individual's circumstance, we have become and we remain a global powerhouse.
Meanwhile, we’ve made so many advances in public health and safety. Child mortality rates have dropped from 45 percent to 1 in 11 — slightly under 1 percent. And, regardless of age, our citizens on average live to 77 years of age, which is roughly five years more than the global average life expectancy. There may be countries with higher life expectancy, but overall, these are good quality of life indicators for our nation, and I see many stories every day where people are working hard to keep improving those metrics for one and all.
We have almost 4 million miles of paved roads, more than 5,000 public airports, more than 2.7 million miles of power lines electrifying our country. Every day I see lawmakers on all sides of the aisle working hard to keep improving and maintaining this vital infrastructure. Around 85 percent of households now have broadband internet, and lawmakers have passed programs aiming to hook up the remaining 15 percent. This is undoubtedly important infrastructure for tomorrow.
Now I can just hear the disgruntled among you saying but what about this, that, and the other negative thing. For sure, there will always be new challenges to face, new problems to overcome, and today’s issues are certainly just as serious as any we’ve ever faced. But pessimism is all too easy in this world, and it is a negative force taking away from what we can do right now for our future. Optimism is motivating. If we believe we can, we will.
Let's all take a moment and turn away from the pessimism and negativity for just a moment. Let's truly savor the lives we are living, from the food we are eating, to the fun we are able to have on holidays like the Fourth of July.
What we all saw in our night sky Monday night, regardless of anything else, was yet more evidence of a prosperous nation, whose citizens by and large can afford what is truly a luxury item — money literally going up in smoke, for a few seconds of lights and childhood delights. I have faith that those people whose industry and intelligence have allowed them to afford such fleeting fun for themselves and their children will be working hard to make our next 246 years great as well, regardless of whatever problems we face.
Here's to all of you and to America. She is a great nation because of her great people.