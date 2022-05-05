A few weeks ago, I was blessed to spend time with Turkish NBA star turned American human rights advocate Enes Kanter Freedom in the Peace Garden State.
His message is bold, yet simple. His message is brave, yet shared. It’s something we take for granted every single day living in the United States of America. Freedom isn’t free.
What is so special about Enes’ message is his conviction. Enes walks the walk and talks the talk. He truly practices what he preaches.
While in North Dakota, he delivered his powerful message at the iconic Belle Mehus Auditorium in Bismarck. He also conducted a youth basketball clinic, which was generously hosted by Mark Kinnebrew, and spoke to student-athletes at the University of Mary. It’s safe to say his visit made an indelible mark on the North Dakotans he met. This would not have been possible without the support of betruthful.org and their commitment to comprehensive education in North Dakota.
We’re not merely listening to history. We’re watching him create history. We’re living through it.
During his visit, Enes was treated to North Dakota’s legendary hospitality, leading him to conclude our state is an amazing place to live, work, and raise a family. I couldn’t agree more and I am glad he felt the warmth of our welcome.
Fundamentally, I believe the greatness of America lies in our self-governance. But as fortunate as Americans are, we take a lot for granted.
It is easy to forget the price paid for the unalienable rights – including religious freedom – which are enshrined in our Constitution and the cornerstone of our society.
This is not to say we are perfect. We are far from it. But there is a major difference in the way our democracy is embedded into our life versus the way China, or even Turkey, operates – a reality Enes knows all too well.
Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders control every aspect of the country, and they are trying to implement their dominance on a global scale. They engage in full-scale surveillance of their citizens and the world. Every time you open Tik Tok, China is accessing your data. They are actively committing genocide and forced labor against the Uyghur Muslim minority and they hold expansionist ambitions over the freedom-loving people of Taiwan and Hong Kong. There is no such thing as labor or environmental laws, yet we rely on China for everything from critical minerals to cheap labor and goods and services.
Enes brought these issues to light during his time in the NBA and it cost him his career. The NBA is an American company and is able to flourish because of the economic freedoms we enjoy. It amplified woke capitalism, but when it came to supporting Enes and free speech, the NBA bent a knee to Beijing.
As long as corporate American companies buy cheap goods from China, our supply chain will continue to feed the genocide and human rights violations of the CCP. The NBA is never going to relent until Americans stand for a change.
Enes’ message is one we all need to hear. He speaks about representing faith, family, and country. He speaks about standing up for freedom, morals, and values. He speaks about bringing greater peace into the world. These are American values, ones we should all agree on and support unwaveringly.
It was a privilege to be a witness to Enes’ testimony. His sense of mission is infectious, but I am struck that the freest nation in the world needs Enes’ reminder to vigilantly protect and promote individual liberty.
I am thankful for what he’s taught me with his bravery and what he’s teaching countless people despite facing constant threats of censorship. We can make a difference if we act on his message.
Stay humble and hungry, Enes.