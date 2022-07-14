Disagree with something you see here? We welcome your letters and your editorials for this page. Readers love hearing what other readers think, and we do, too. Discussion of ideas in the public space is the lifeblood of Democracy, and we never want this page to seem like an echo chamber.
Letters to the editor should be 300 words or less. Please include your name, hometown and a phone number for verification. We promise not to share that information, it is strictly for verification purposes. Send the materials to editor@sidneyherald.com.
Op-Eds, meanwhile, are best between 500 to 700 words. That’s enough room to make a solid point, but not so much room that the point is going to get lost. Please include a head shot of yourself with the column, if you have one. It’s also OK if you don’t have one.
Here are a few tips for writing a great editorial or letter to the editor:
Editorials work best when you get to the point right away. Sum things up in as few words as possible, and put that at the top, or very near the top.
Readers like the unexpected. A mathematician who paints, a vegan conservative, a liberal hunter, a 13-year-old entrepreneur, a teacher whose become a student again. Don’t you already want to know more?
It’s fine to write in the first person for an editorial, in fact, it’s quite common, and generally irresistible. The personal perspective with a strong emotional hook gets them every time. In fact, we don’t allow anonymous letters to the editor or op-eds, nor may you use fictional people in them, or pseudonyms.
Make sure your column is original. You may not borrow someone else’s words without putting those words in quotes and giving them credit.
Avoid uncommon, hard-to-understand words, and double-check the facts in your editorial to be sure you’re not passing along misinformation.