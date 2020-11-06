The recent news from the Northern Plains UAS Test Site in Grand Forks regarding the beyond visual line of site infrastructure implementation for drones in western North Dakota is game-changing for our state. The decision to begin this expansion in the heart of oil country makes perfect sense. There will be countless opportunities for the oil and gas industry to take advantage of drone technology.
The area for the network was chosen because of the existing infrastructure that can support the sites, as well as the proximity to potential use cases. For instance, our company has been involved in a project in McKenzie County over the past few months where our drones provide data on road conditions after rain events. When we initially mapped out the roads, it took twenty days. With BVLOS, it would have taken seven.
BVLOS can save time and has the potential to save companies, farmers and local governments millions of dollars as our data shows when roads can open sooner than anticipated, allowing for more efficiencies. This is vitally important during times of low prices where we are competing with other states for oil and gas investment. And that is just one example.
I want to thank our legislators for having the vision to devote nearly $28 million to this vital network. Not only will this BVLOS network create new jobs, it will attract new businesses to our state. Drones are becoming more popular in many industries and their usefulness can only continue to expand. They provide data previously unavailable; they save time and money and increase the safety of workers in many instances.
As the BVLOS network expands across the state, the applications for drones will increase with it. New possibilities are discovered every day, and dare say it, ‘the sky is the limit.’ Since North Dakota has been leading the way in advancing drone technology for over a decade, it only makes sense that we continue our tradition of innovation and expansion.
Tommy Kenville is the CEO of ISight Drone Services, the first private drone company founded in North Dakota and headquartered in Grand Forks, with offices in Fargo and Watford City.