One of the things that grabbed my attention this week on Facebook was a post about the rumor mill gone awry for one of my friends.
Long story short, someone had heard something about someone else and repeated the untrue rumor far and wide, both online and in the real world.
It’s said a lie travels faster than the truth can get its pants on, and this was a case just like that. The friend ultimately solved the problem with a conversation, in the real world, with the people involved, to let them know what really happened.
Online, however, my friend also implored everyone in his group to remember the oft-repeated advice which many attribute to 1960s era radio host, Bernard Meltzer, who ran an advice column call-in show.
The quote was, “Before you speak, ask yourself if what you are going to say is true, is kind, is necessary, is helpful.”
In this Facebook day and age, we could all stand to be reminded of that good advice, not just in the real world, but with what we say online, to our chosen community of people.
Hardly a day goes by that I don’t see something posted on Facebook where I know the poster didn’t bother to check No. 1 on that list, much less whether it’s kind or necessary or helpful.
An obvious example, which goes a few years back, was a photo, supposedly of then President Barack Obama standing chummily with some nefarious muslim. The post claimed he must obviously be a longtime, secret friend, since he’s pictured standing side by side with him.
Except in the photo, Obama’s head is attached to an obviously obese body, and we all know that the president was then, and still is, skinny as a rail. You don’t even have to “do your research” to know that the photo is completely fake.
It’s not just Republicans doing this, by the way. I’m seeing this behavior from all sides of the aisle, whether liberal, libertarian, or some other ism altogether. People are sharing stuff for a momentary feel good. Take that world!
As a reporter, of course, I find this behavior particularly troubling. In fact, it’s driving me bonkers.
I have at times tried to correct, gently, mind you, some of the more egregious and obvious examples of fake information that I’ve seen on Facebook. But it’s so widespread, I could literally spend my entire day correcting such things — to the ire of all my family and friends, no matter how kindly it’s done.
The thing is, rarely does the poster of such dubious material admit that their chosen “fact” is untrue. When I pointed out to the person posting the obviously faked Obama photo, the response was, “I thought it was funny.”
But it isn’t very funny if you really think about it. And when that same person saw a liberal post similarly faked “funny” information, he was quick to jump on that as evidence that liberals are immoral. Hello pot, meet kettle.
Meanwhile, even if what someone has said is provably false, I’ve noticed that Aunt Google is always ready and willing to serve up more fake and ridiculous misinformation to those who are looking for it, more often as she’s willing to serve up something unpopular but true.
It’s an algorithm, in fact, that isn’t based on serving us the truth. It’s based on traffic, and truth is not always the most popular thing in the world.
As technology continues to change our lives over the years, I’ve heard many people say we’re living in a brave new world. And I agree. But if it’s a world where facts no longer matter, how will it become a better one?
That’s one of the reasons I believe newspapers are more important today than they’ve ever been. I hold myself, and my reporters, to the standard that our stories must always be actual, factual, and fair. That will never change for me, no matter what the technology of the day is.