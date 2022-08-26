Maddie Davis mug

With the start of the 2022-23 school year, new beginnings and the future are at the forefront of many minds. But my mind can't help but continue to think of the past. COVID-19 is making the rounds again in our community, a new monkeypox pandemic could be on the rise... what does this mean for our "new normal?"

Most individuals and businesses that I encounter in our community have returned back to no mask mandates, no social distancing requirements, no "corona protocols." Are we a glutton for punishment, doomed to repeat the past? Or have we as a society moved on to say that catching these illnesses is just a part of the "new normal?" I tend to think it's the latter.



