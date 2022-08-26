With the start of the 2022-23 school year, new beginnings and the future are at the forefront of many minds. But my mind can't help but continue to think of the past. COVID-19 is making the rounds again in our community, a new monkeypox pandemic could be on the rise... what does this mean for our "new normal?"
Most individuals and businesses that I encounter in our community have returned back to no mask mandates, no social distancing requirements, no "corona protocols." Are we a glutton for punishment, doomed to repeat the past? Or have we as a society moved on to say that catching these illnesses is just a part of the "new normal?" I tend to think it's the latter.
A reader sent in a "to the editor" submission a few days ago asking if Williston hosting the recent Babe Ruth World Series, an event that claimed to bring in 14,000 people to our community, was irresponsible and the reason for the recent uptick in cases. The reader went on to say that this huge event coupled with kids returning back to school within the same week could lead to record-high infection rates.
I don't know if this is true, or how one would even go about pinpointing that event as the root cause of a new outbreak...with the two-week or longer dormancy period, anyone could argue that it was already here... but what I do know is it doesn't really seem to matter. I attended the Babe Ruth events as well as the Williston Air Show any several other community events with no hesitation, despite my personal health risks. Why? Because that's just the "new normal."
We aren't staying home anymore, we aren't masking up anymore, we aren't missing holidays with loved ones or opting to only share memories via FaceTime and Zoom calls anymore. News stations aren't putting COVID case counts and death tolls as their lead stories every day and a CDC coronavirus update or recommendation hasn't hit my inbox for months. I don't see that changing anytime soon.
People seem to have moved on and accept this all as part of a "new normal."
What do YOU think it would take for us to go into a new lockdown? Do you think people would be as compliant if a mass shut-down was mandated again? As I work on an update from our local healthcare centers and State officials, I'd love your input.