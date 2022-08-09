Dave Ramsey mug

Dave Ramsey is an eight-time #1 national best-selling author, personal finance expert, and host of The Ramsey Show, heard by more than 18 million listeners each week. He has appeared on Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Today Show, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business, and many more. Since 1992, Dave has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO for Ramsey Solutions.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dear Dave,

My husband and I are retired. I receive a small pension, and we are both on Medicare and Social Security. We have about $25,000 left to pay on our mortgage, along with a second mortgage of $18,000. These are our only debts. We also have a nest egg of $30,000 set aside, and a small annuity that’s worth about $20,000. Would you recommend paying off our mortgages with our savings?



Tags

Load comments