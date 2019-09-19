In 2015, the Williston State College Foundation began formulating an ambitious scholarship program to support graduates of Williams County high schools, bolstered by a generous endowment from the Alva J. Field Trust.
The first local scholarship program, implemented in 2016, supported students through a generous financial award that covered full tuition and fees. The program’s ultimate aim was to make a college education more affordable and accessible to Williams County students.
The program evolved in 2017 when the four counties surrounding Williams County (Burke, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail) were added. In 2018 and 2019, the WSC Foundation went a step further and expanded the WSC regional scholarship programs to include all of North Dakota, northeastern Montana, and southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Over four years of growth and change, WSC’s regional scholarship programs have provided an average of $2 million in scholarship support annually (a total of $7 million so far), coupled with a generous housing scholarship available to regional scholarship recipients.
The four regional scholarship programs supported by the WSC Foundation are based on insightful management of endowments and investment earnings; recruiting new and continuing donors; and in cooperation with the State of North Dakota’s Higher Education Challenge Grant which provides a 2:1 match of local and state funding. In short, WSC’s various regional scholarship programs are well funded and will continue far into the future.
I am grateful and humbled by the generosity the WSC Foundation has shown to WSC students, teachers, and staff. Because of this generosity and unwavering support, the College continues to grow and represent a real value and destination for a great education. The time, talent, and generosity of donors, supporters, board members, and the WSC Foundation staff ensure there are no “have nots” when it comes to educational opportunities for current and future students at WSC. Their combined commitment to students knows no bounds.