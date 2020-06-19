Dear Editor,
Western North Dakota has not shied away from being a leading energy producer. Along with agriculture, oil and natural gas it’s deeply rooted in our economy’s success. As part of harnessing our natural resources, Tioga has also worked to embrace renewable energy in our state’s growth.
We were happy to see the recent approval of the Northern Divide Wind Project in Burke County. Not only do we believe will this provide reliable and affordable homegrown energy in our backyard, but wind energy will play an important role in boosting the local economy in the important months and years ahead.
That’s because, in North Dakota, where wind energy has grown, success has also followed. You may not yet know it yet, but wind is already the second-largest source of power in our energy-producing state, according to the American Wind Energy Association. By producing over one-fourth of all energy here, the wind is a major driver of economic activity that shouldn't be ignored.
It seems that wind works well alongside traditional energy sources and enhances a local communities ability to grow. That’s because, in addition to producing significant amounts of energy, wind bolsters state and local economies. Last year alone, wind paid out $34 million in additional revenue for landowners and in state and local tax payments. Our rural communities rely on these tax dollars to support infrastructure, essential services, and schools.
If you piece this picture together, all of these factors combine to create a better economic opportunity for North Dakota. Our local and state leaders should embrace the expansion of our energy portfolio in Western North Dakota and beyond.
Dennis A. Lindahl
Tioga Economic Development Director