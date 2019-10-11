Even though the City of Williston is still celebrating the grand opening of its new Williston Basin International Airport, we are preparing for another big event, the Ports-to-Plains Alliance Annual Conference October 15-17.
This is the second time in four years that Williston has hosted this important event. In 2015, visitors traveled to Williston via Sloulin Field International Airport; this time they will be treated to XWA! We are so excited to welcome them to our community!
The Ports-to-Plains Alliance is a grassroots coalition of communities and businesses whose mission is to advocate for a robust international transportation infrastructure to promote economic security and prosperity throughout our energy and agricultural heartland across North America and the states of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana.
While we have accomplished much in western North Dakota, there is still much to be done.
We are grateful for the four-laning of US Highway 85 from Williston to Watford City. This highway has made it much safer and efficient for our residents, visitors and commercial drivers to access our ag and energy industries as well our communities. The next part of the project is replacing the Long X Bridge south of Watford City. Construction has begun and we will see the new bridge in a couple of years. Meanwhile, we are seeking federal and state support and funding to four-lane the remainder of US Highway 85 across western North Dakota.
Over the past decade and a half, Ports-to-Plains Alliance members have seen almost $3.61 billion in federal and state funding for road improvements in the Ports-to-Plains region.
I encourage you to attend this important conference at the Old Armory in Williston. There will be critical discussions with leaders from Canada to Mexico and everywhere in between. Learn more about our current highway infrastructure and how safe and efficient transportation system benefits economic prosperity.
Registration is still available. Visit https://pal.memberclicks.net/ to register today!