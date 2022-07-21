Steven Roberts mugshot

Steven Roberts

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Who is the Democratic version of Ron DeSantis?

At 43, the Florida governor has already established himself as a major candidate to lead the Republican Party once Donald Trump, now 76, leaves the scene. Democrats have no comparable figure poised to succeed Joe Biden, who is three years older than Trump and clearly showing signs of advanced age.



Tags

Load comments