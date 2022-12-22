It's human nature. When everything's working no one notices. In the news business, we're criticized for being negativity-driven, and that's fair. When the plane doesn't crash, it's not news.
But you're not much different than us. When the snowplows have the road cleaned for you, well, that's expected, right? No one celebrates the status quo, even if the status quo is pretty remarkable. Can you imagine being the first vehicles out in low visibility after a storm? Nerves of steel.
We're conditioned to be critical of government and public servants because we only hear about the problems, but my view is that most of the time government works. Sometimes above and beyond the call of duty.
Last week, on my day off, my cell phone rang. An unfamiliar number. Lou from the state unemployment department was on the line to tell me our quarterly unemployment tax report hadn't been filed. That would cost us more. “There's no reason to pay more taxes than you have to,” he said.
I was gobsmacked and grateful, and I told him so more than once. Not only had he reached out, he'd gone the extra mile and tracked me down at home.
I immediately connected my bookkeeper with Lou, and it turns out we had filed the reports electronically, but our software wasn't communicating with the state's software. The issue was resolved before noon. I suppose Lou could have decided that “it's not my problem,” and avoided the extra work, but he didn't.
Admittedly, sometimes you have to work to get government to work, however. I visited the DMV last month... I'm won't shower the entire outfit with bouquets. They've earned their reputation. Some of them, anyway. Some of them specialize in roadblocks, and when you have to make an appointment and drive two hours to get there, that gets frustrating.
Dylan had taken two cracks at some title work and left beyond frustrated. The first time, the clerk told him the paperwork had to be completed prior to his appointment. Of course, she could have walked through it with him right there, but she chose to just get rid of the problem. He was on a tight schedule. He'd have to come back another day.
The next time, the clerk told Dylan the title had been signed in the wrong spot. It happens, and it's not a huge deal, but he was sent on his way with a form to complete explaining the misplaced signature. Again, it could have been handled at the window with a little extra effort.
“She was so condescending,” Dylan said, exasperated.
That's eight hours of driving with nothing to show for it.
No problem (famous last words). I took a day off the next week and told Dylan I'd handle it. I had all day. I handed the precisely-completed paperwork to the clerk. The condescending one. Not good enough. It had to be notarized. And signed by the car dealer. Sigh.
“Let me make sure I understand exactly what you need...”
“Can I finish!?”
Wow. How unpleasant. But since I might have to deal with her again, I didn't engage. Six hours later, after tracking down the dealer, who went to the bank to get the form notarized, I was back, this time with a new clerk. Jennifer.
Who advised me the dealer had failed to sign the form.
“I can't accept this,” she said almost automatically. But I detected some humanity there.
“Yes, you can,” I said sweetly. “This is our third trip. It's two hours, one way. I know you can do this.” God, I was charming.
Eventually, she agreed to let me complete another form right there. And she could notarize it! In other words, this could have been handled the first time! By the condescending one.
By this time, Jennifer had gone soft. Smiling, even, and fifteen minutes later, we were done. We were friends, now. Might get married. “Jennifer, I know you went the extra mile for me,” I said, title in hand. “I know you didn't have to. I want you to know how much I appreciate it.” She was beaming now. “I'm glad you don't have to make another trip,” she said.
I like to imagine she was especially helpful the rest of the day and that she went home feeling good about her bureaucratic heroism. I left the DMV smiling. That in itself might have made history.
Sure, it's not a perfect example of public service. There are warts in the story, but Jennifer ultimately came through. The system worked. Reluctantly.