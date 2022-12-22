Tony Bender

Tony Bender

 /Sidney Herald

It's human nature. When everything's working no one notices. In the news business, we're criticized for being negativity-driven, and that's fair. When the plane doesn't crash, it's not news.

But you're not much different than us. When the snowplows have the road cleaned for you, well, that's expected, right? No one celebrates the status quo, even if the status quo is pretty remarkable. Can you imagine being the first vehicles out in low visibility after a storm? Nerves of steel.



