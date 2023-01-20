I have started watching one of my favorite TV shows again, starting with episode one. I have 10 seasons to go. At the end, I was shocked to find out Steven Spielberg directed that very first episode (see #3 for more details.) That got me curious, so I did a little research and found tons of other interesting facts about the famed director. Here are a few of them:
1. Spielberg was turned down by a film school
After graduating from high school, Spielberg moved to Los Angeles. He applied to the University of Southern California Film School and was rejected three times because of his mediocre grades.
2. Spielberg the youngest director to be signed to a long-term plan
Spielberg dropped was offered a job as an intern at Universal Television. Sid Sheinberg the Head of Universal Television allowed Spielberg to write and direct a short film for theatrical release, the 26-minute Amblin.
Sheinberg was impressed and offered Spielberg a seven-year directing contract making him the youngest director to be signed to a long-term plan with a major Hollywood studio.
3. Spielberg may be partly responsible for the huge success of a popular TV show
In 1971, Spielberg directed the first episode of the detective show Columbo starring Peter Falk. Columbo went on to air for 10 seasons and can still be seen today on streaming services. Spielberg also directed episodes of Marcus Welby M.D. and Night Gallery before making his first blockbuster – Jaws.
4. Spielberg faced harsh criticism in his early career
Despite his extraordinary success from a very young age, Spielberg’s early movies faced criticism for “not being art.” The critics claimed that his movies were cynical, spectacular cash grabs designed only to make money.
5. Spielberg didn't make a penny from Schindler’s List
For Speilberg, an Orthodox Jew, Schindler’s List was naturally a very personal project for him. It was a huge box-office hit, taking $322m from a $22m budget, but Spielberg never made a penny from it. All proceeds owed to Spielberg were donated to the Shoah Foundation, which preserves testimonies from genocide survivors.
6. The producer of James Bond turned Spielberg down... twice
Spielberg wanted to make a James Bond movie and pitched ideas to Albert Broccoli on two separate occasions. In his first pitch, Broccoli told Spielberg he needed more experience before directing a James Bond film. Spielberg took his advice and after releasing Schindler’s List, Spielberg approached the topic again. This second time Spielberg was told they couldn’t afford him.