Mark Berryman headshot

I have started watching one of my favorite TV shows again, starting with episode one. I have 10 seasons to go. At the end, I was shocked to find out Steven Spielberg directed that very first episode (see #3 for more details.) That got me curious, so I did a little research and found tons of other interesting facts about the famed director. Here are a few of them:

1. Spielberg was turned down by a film school



Tags

Load comments