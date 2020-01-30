With the 2020 presidential election around the corner, political agendas and ideals can be incredibly divisive and sometimes overly aggressive. The older generations seem to want to return to 1950’s values and protocol and the younger generations want to shift focus to more new age issues, so let’s examine how these ideas can coexist.
For those of you around to see the first man land on the moon, we refer to Emily Post and her wise and enduring etiquette for polite political discord. As many have noticed, politics seems to be getting generally louder as divide becomes greater, Emily Post reminds you that volume level has no correlation with factual statements, and keeping a level and calm demeanor will make your points go a lot further with those who would disagree with you.
Which brings us to our next point: agree to disagree. The beauty of America is that we are free to believe in our own religions, own our own property and voice our own opinions free from persecution. In this all American ideal, Emily Post reminds us that is perfectly fine and even more noble to agree to disagree. No one in the world will perfectly agree with anyone else on everything ever so why alienate people for being uniquely individual? This is America after all.
If you do find yourself in a respectful disagreement, Emily Post recommends that you decide early what the goal of the debate is. “Consider the setting and audience before wading into the water cooler fray about new health care legislation. Think about the purpose of the conversation and whether you should even be having it at work or if it is a conversation best kept with family and friends. Are you seeking information? Hoping to change minds? Venting frustration?” These simple self questions can greatly impact how you will be perceived, be it someone to be respected or just a ranting nutjob.
Speaking of rants, social media is a place where people seem to state their most controversial opinions. Social media provides an illusion of anonymity in a way that has never existed before in history but this illusion is exactly that, an illusion.
Today employers and criminal investigators alike are relying on information people willingly provide on social media to make decisions that can affect a person’s life forever.
The new age Emily Post has an answer for this too: “...any social media that connects you to business colleagues or prospects isn’t the place to post diatribes that attack one political party or an individual candidate. According to a recent Intel study on mobile etiquette and digital sharing, 24 percent of U.S. adults share political opinions online and 34 percent of U.S. adults share information online about current events. More importantly, 39 percent of U.S. adults say they choose not to associate with people whose opinions they disagree with online.”
This goes back to agreeing to disagree but not everyone is mature enough to do that, especially online, so it is up to those who are mature enough to keep social media respectful to all Americans, regardless of their opinions.
Finally, Emily Post reminds us to assume nothing.
“No matter how perceptive you think you are, you can’t possibly know someone else’s personal beliefs. Don’t presume that someone agrees with you–or disagrees, for that matter. One-word responses are a sign of polite disinterest.”
If someone does not wish to discuss politics, it does not mean they don’t think about politics or have valid political opinions, it simply means they do not wish to discuss them with you. There are millions of other things to discuss in the world, find the one you and the other person enjoy. With these tried and true wise words from the most well known writer of etiquette in America, we can all tone down the division that is gripping our country and move forward to a more civil era.