Imagine the horror of the Uvalde school shooting parents waiting outside the school for the next shot. Like some grotesque experiment of Schrodinger’s Cat, they were suspended between death and life, as their children were inside, suspended between shots, in a bizarre state of uncertainty, at the whim of the shooter.

It is not difficult to imagine that horror, as today we are all suspended in Uvalde World, between two grotesque uncertainties, as Ukraine teeters between conventional and nuclear war. All of us, at the whim of two Nuclear Dictators, reduced to pawns, serfs, inconsequential nonfactors, with no apparent voice in determining our future or lack thereof.



Tags

Load comments