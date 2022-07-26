It’s been a struggle for President Biden.
Whether of his own doing, the largely uncontrollable forces of the economy, the completely uncontrollable choices of Vladimir Putin, the foregone conclusions of an ideological Supreme Court, or all of the above, Biden has been losing the popularity contests.
Just over a week ago, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll put the president’s approval rating at 36 percent, tieing the lowest rating of his 19 months in office. Nearly 60 percent of Americans disapprove of his performance.
His honeymoon lasted seven months. In the eighth month, August of 2021, his approval rating dropped below 50 percent a slow free fall has continued ever since.
With midterms approaching, pundits already are identifying other presidential prospects on both sides of the aisles and wondering whether Biden will seek re-election in 2024. A lookback at 2020 suggests one of the strongest factors in his election that year was that he isn’t Donald Trump.
Whatever else you can say about him, though, Biden has staying power. He’s a congressional insider with vast experience, but he’s also a senior citizen whose political career was arguably near its end when Barack Obama breathed new life into it by picking him as his running mate in 2007.
It’s Obama who gets the blame – or credit, depending on your perspective – for giving us President Biden.
Why did Obama do it?
The top choices for a running mate were Gov. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, Obama wrote in his 2020 autobiography “A Promised Land.” He was leaning toward Kaine, an early supporter of his presidential campaign and a close friend who was similar in age, temperament and politics.
Running as a Washington outsider, he felt clearly different from Biden, the long-time insider. Obama was seen as cool, collected and measured, Biden as warm, without inhibitions and without filters.
“It was an endearing trait, for he genuinely enjoyed people,” Obama wrote.
Biden’s enthusiasm also had a downside. In Washington, where people like to hear themselves talk, a 15-minute Biden speech would run at least a half hour. There’s no telling how long he’d go on for a 30-minute presentation, and his lack of any filter occasionally got him into trouble.
As time went on, Obama measured Biden’s occasional gaffes to be trivial compared to his strengths. He was smart on domestic issues and did his homework, his foreign policy experience was vast, he was a skilled and disciplined debater, and was comfortable on a national stage.
“Most of all, Joe had heart,” Obama wrote, noting how he’d overcome a stutter as a child, two brain aneurysms in middle age and the tragic loss of his wife and daughter in a car accident. Obama noted that those hardships, though, hadn’t made him cynical and bitter thanks in large part to the love and support of and commitment to family.
In the end, Obama said, his differences with Biden and his similarities with Kaine tipped the scales in Biden’s favor.
As our 46th president, Biden retains all the qualities and characteristics that Obama identified. Given his lack of popularity and his age, can they be sufficient to get him a second term?
Some, from both political persuasions, think he shouldn’t try.
At this point, Biden has no choice but to keep his hat in the ring as a candidate for re-election in 2024. Labelling himself a lame duck less than two years on the job would cripple his out opportunity for advancing any policy initiatives for the remainder of his term.
There’s a strong likelihood, though, that neither Biden or Trump will be on the ballot next time around, and that would be a good thing for our country.
Biden could very well go down in history as a good bridge president. His strengths of warmth and character contrast with Trump’s lack of moral character, but he lacks Trump’s ability to control his base and raise funds.
In addition both of them are too old. Biden is our oldest president ever and Trump is right behind at number two. Age in and of itself shouldn’t be the determining factor, but it is a factor. With plenty of other prospective candidates who have equal gifts and less consequential weaknesses, a youth movement is logical.
So is a fresh start.