This needs to be said now, loudly and clearly, without any hesitation, equivocation or doubt: The theory of trickle down economics is a fraud that is unsupported by empirical evidence. It is a mere fig leaf designed to rationalize the redistribution of wealth from the essential workers of our society to the wealthiest. The application of this theory into public policy over the last fifty years has divided our country into two classes: the obscenely rich and everyone else, with terrible consequences for the common good. Let’s look at the evidence.

Nationally, the longest economic recovery in our history of the country occurred in the period immediately after World War II and continued well into the sixties. It is sometimes called the “great compression” because the middle class experienced enormous growth and the extremes lessened between the wealthiest and the rest of us. This period was also characterized by a fact that the current advocates of trickle down economics choose to ignore. Marginal income tax rates on the wealthiest reached almost 90%. High taxation of the top 1% was no deterrent to economic growth and prosperity for all. Turning to Montana, the issue arises again because the Governor has proposed cutting income taxes on our wealthiest for the ostensible purposes of stimulating our economy and job creation. His measure, Senate Bill 121, would lower the income tax rate on these folks from 6.5% to 5.9%. On average, a taxpayer earning $500,000 or more a year would have his/her tax bill to the state lowered by about $6000. The tax cut would cost the state treasury hundreds of millions of dollars. Those lost dollars would not be available to meet any of the state’s pressing needs like long term care for our elders or affordable housing.



Tags

Load comments