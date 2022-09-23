Visiting places or carrying objects that remind the survivor of the deceased is motivated through a fear of losing or forgetting precious memories.
Carrying tokens of affection has long been an accepted custom when one loves another.
One does not stop loving simply because their loved one has died.
If this custom is acceptable while living, why would it not be acceptable once a loved one has died?
It may be that after a time, carrying tokens of remembrance or visiting special places may no longer be necessary for the survivor.
Until that time comes, and as long as the behavior does not become compulsive, visiting special places and carrying tokens of remembrance are perfectly normal and comforting. (Mourning Lights, 2022)
My mother and brother-in-law passed away earlier this year. Both deaths carried difficult circumstances. Because of these circumstances, my husband and I have lingering issues that seem to keep the wounds of our losses active in our hearts.
My husband and I have our loved one’s phone numbers on our phones. Without collaboration, we have both chosen to keep their phone numbers rather than delete them. Every once in a while, my mother’s number comes up when I search my contacts. The same happens to my husband for his brother.
There is peace in the quiet moments when we see their numbers. We recall sweet memories, and a smile warms our hearts.
Others may think it is time for us to move on and erase their numbers from our phones. It may be years before we erase their numbers. It may also never happen. Having their numbers on our phones brings us comfort. It gives us something to look at whenever we think of them.
I know I will never be able to call my mother on the phone, but that’s okay. Her number is with me every day, and if I want to say something to her, I say it with my heart.
I also look at my mother’s obituary every so often. Although I know everything listed within its paragraphs, I still re-read it word for word. When I read my mother’s obituary, I think about our lives together. I recall my life with her when I was a little girl. I think about the lessons she taught me, and I review if I have taught those same lessons to my children. Re-reading my mother’s obituary helps me to be a better mother.
Periodically, I look up my brother-in-law’s obituary too. Re-reading his obituary helps me keep his memory close to my heart. I recall his kindness to my children and me, and my love for him grows deeper within my heart.
Keeping my mother and brother-in-law’s phone numbers on our phones and re-reading their obituaries may seem odd to some people. Still, for my husband and me, it helps us to heal and remember.
I hope our phone numbers will comfort our loved ones someday after we are gone. I hope they will re-read our obituaries and remember the fun, love, and lessons we shared. In my opinion, that is love.
My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, Podcaster, and founder of the “Mikey Joe Children’s Memorial” and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, Podcasts, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB’s Integrity Award.
It is my life’s work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on.