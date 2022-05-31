My first car was a 1967 Pontiac Catalina with 400 cubic inches under the hood. She came to me as a rumor. A friend had heard that a widow who lived between Frederick and Hecla (SD) had a car for sale, so off we went. It was mine for $200.
Like all first cars, it was love at first sight. Oh, the silver paint on the 11-year-old beast had already begun to fade—that was an issue with that paint in those days—and the tie rods and ball joints were loose; the upholstery had a couple of tears and it needed tires, but I worked at the Cenex gas station that summer, so I could get a deal. Plus, the boss let me put her on the hoist to pack wheel bearings and such whenever I wanted.
I Turtle-waxed her the first day, and then, I swear, I dusted The Gray Ghost, as one of my friends dubbed her, every morning, because you know the way wax attracts dust.
Someday, I'm going to make a list of every car I've owned, but you never forget your first. Or the second, because The Gray Ghost almost killed me just a few months later when I was back from SDSU for Thanksgiving. In all actuality, I killed it, and could have taken myself and four friends out that night. (Thank, you Lord.) Apparently, my college classes had not yet gotten to “common sense.” The part where you don't drive 85 mph in the fog on unfamiliar roads with a snoot-full.
The salvage yard gave me $200 for the wreck and let me keep the new tires and the five teeth on the floorboard I'd extracted on the steering wheel prior to my hospitalization. My mom laughed in relief, I think, when she saw me the next day with a featureless face, save for a multitude of stitches, swollen like a basketball.
After my face and wallet had sufficiently recovered I learned that Merlon Kotila had two cars for sale—a maroon 1964 Impala with just 60,000 miles on it, and a two-toned 1967 V-8 Impala—definitely the sharper car but with higher miles, and I suspected, more maintenance looming than a college student could afford.
Merlon moaned when I chose the '64 for $600, because she was a beauty, and a good car is tough to give up. Six-banger, three on the tree. Dual antennas than made her look faster than she was. Interest rates were about 20% then, so that $60-a-month payment went on until about last year.
I drove her four years. Jacked up the rear end with rubber wedges in the springs. Added the obligatory Jensen 8-track. The acoustics with those giant front and rear windows were fantastic. I replaced the fuel pump, water pump, and other parts as needed, but the Impala served me well. And, well, she became the love of my life. Like a thousand other Bozos out there, though, I sold her for $100 out of fiscal desperation after I'd moved on to an immaculate 1975 Mercury Grand Marquis, a mafia staff car with a trunk that could hold three bodies, at least. Not that I tried.
Fifteen years ago, I had a chance to buy another '64 at a car show in Aberdeen, SD—cheap—and I still don't know why I didn't. Yes, I do. Two kids. A business loan and a mortgage. Still... As I look back, I realize that one seldom regrets the toys you did buy. The ones you let get away, though...
I was on I-94 last week in my Audi convertible (see, I've never gotten past my infatuation with cars) when I came upon a semi carrying half a dozen restored vintage cars including a cream-white '64 Impala with maroon trim and dual antennas. I followed for a while, drooling and conspiring as to how I might hijack the load, before reality regained control.
When I passed, I honked like a madman in appreciation, but afterward I worried that the driver might think I was some kind of road-raging jerk. No, he had to know how epic his cargo was. He had to know.
A year ago today, I sold my pristine shiny black V-8 2000 Mustang convertible after 20 years of ownership because I thought I couldn't justify two convertibles in North Dakota. Sigh. Some guys never learn. Logic and common sense have no place when it comes to cars.