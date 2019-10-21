To meet the expectations of the community, the Tioga Area Economic Development Corporation has a long-term strategy for growth and recruiting both new businesses and new residents based on extensive surveys of the local community and business leaders. The process requires teamwork so participation in the process is crucial for people to have a voice in how their community is formed.
Therefore, the Tioga Area EDC encourages all interested individuals in joining, serving and attending meetings and EDC events like the recent survey of local leaders about their perspectives on community challenges and solutions. These and other activities to help guide the city into the community that local constituents want by setting the expectations of what services they want their local EDC to provide.
There is no “one-stop” convenient “magic bullet” that will deliver the community everyone wants overnight. Local consumers should understand that market forces and local policies generally determine investment opportunities and the best strategy for EDCs is to respond to those market forces with the support of local resources and a network of connections that help investors develop the opportunity for them to do business.
Currently, the greatest challenge to recruiting business including franchises is the availability of workers, the current prevailing wage and the cost of housing. In 2018, Williams County had the highest weekly wage at $1,526, followed by McKenzie County at $1,480. This vastly impacts the wages non-energy related industries must pay to attract and retain workers in the service industry. During the second quarter of 2019, there were 29,249 job openings in North Dakota.
Currently, the Tioga Area EDC’s overall goal is to attract families. Families provide workers that want to advance their standard of living. Families include spouses that may want to work in the community as well. And families bring students to learn and grow in our local schools. Older students may want to work their first jobs in the service industry. All of this contributes to the base of sales and property taxes which helps to fund the operation of a beautiful city.
Local EDCs support local businesses by helping them build business connections and facilitate better business relationships which can advance the business and the sales cycle or by providing recommendations to The Tioga Fund or Visitors Promotions Fund which helps with development and promoting their activity or business. Tioga Area EDC helped establish the local Renaissance Zone which helps business develop in the downtown area through property tax abatement which helps investors reduce their risk.
Franchises have their advantages and disadvantages. The biggest challenge to attracting and recruiting new local businesses especially franchises is that Tioga’s “retail zone” is just 15 miles outside of Williston’s larger economic retail zone.
Large retailers and franchisees as a part of their market research have identified the tendency and willingness of North Dakotans to drive to reach a local retail zone. This places pressure on entrepreneurs to minimize their investment risk and locate inside of a larger retail zone where there may be more opportunity, especially when considering a location with similar land cost, construction costs, labor costs, and worker availability. Consider that most successful businesses in small towns are usually locally owned and “organically” grown.
Therefore, the EDC currently places emphasis on incubating and supporting locals that wish to live out their dream of business ownership.
The challenges to new businesses are similar across industries with consideration to land cost, construction costs, labor availability, prevailing wages, housing availability and population.
To prevent a glut of services, a community must have enough population to support the demand to run a successful business. Franchisees have the added cost in fees and royalties which come with some benefits which may or may not give them an advantage in the Tioga market.
Each franchise would need to make their own determination on their franchise’s benefit, but the EDC can help to make referrals to business resources that assist those interested develop business plans and make sales projections.
When considering new venture developers and entrepreneurs will consider challenges that every community face like:
How much is the cost of utilities?
How much average daily traffic?
How much is the cost of deliveries?
How safe is the community? Will their investment be exposed to crime?
How welcoming are elected and appointed officials to progress and new ideas?
Are local schools pursuing academic excellence?
Does the local community have a good reputation?
People want a safe and secure environment to pursue the best work, education and recreational opportunities that they can find. Therefore, everyone on ‘TEAMTioga’ must put our best foot forward in the spirit of cooperation to attract the best opportunities and offer the highest quality of life experiences that we as a team are able and create the community residents want.
In the coming months, the Tioga EDC will be conducting surveys to determine the direction for its activities in 2020 and will be encouraging local leaders’ input and participation. The Tioga EDC encourages everyone to get involved.
Tioga Area EDC – 2019 Strategic Plan
Sponsor education development to attract quality workforce and residents
Improve local health care by attracting quality doctors and nursing staff
Expand and retain current business with sustainable community growth
Create organic business growth based on demand for services
Make new businesses easier to attract with a vibrant downtown
Create a business cycle that feeds its own growth and demand
Diversify the local economy by pursuing opportunities in technology
Tioga has made great strides in developing over the last five years with a new $5.2 million community center with a new library and indoor play area, as well as the very popular Drone Camp for Kids and proposed Adult UAS training program slated to begin in 2020.
The Tioga EDC meets at noon on the second Tuesday of each month.