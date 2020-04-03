We’ve all been putting in long hours since the coronavirus outbreak began to dominate the news cycle a couple of weeks ago. But our work hasn’t been limited to Williston and Williams County.
When the coronavirus hit hard, we immediately launched a special section on our website that includes local, state and even international updates about COVID-19.
Our mission and our priority will always be local news. But having access to dozens of news sources and a digital platform — our website and social media — to get the latest developments out to readers is important. It's a reminder for a lot of people that we have long been a 24/7 news operation.
The volume of information and the rapid pace at which it changes give print subscribers added value beyond the newspaper delivered to your doorstep twice a week.
It didn’t take the coronavirus to make this happen. Our print subscribers have always had free access to breaking news online.
There are many advantages to going digital. This is a good time to think hard about activating your digital subscription.
As a community service, all of our coronavirus work is free to everybody, especially stories that affect public safety. However, our premium content, including our coverage of the oil and agriculture sectors, is reserved for those who’ve invested in our newsroom by buying a subscription.
If you're a print subscriber and you are not signed up for digital yet, you're not getting the full benefit of your subscription.
We want you to get the most out of your subscription — additional photos, breaking news, archive access, advertising, special sections, all the news you see in print, and far more.
So don’t be surprised if you get a phone call over the next couple of weeks offering help getting you up and running online. We’re calling everybody. That’s right, every subscriber.
No, your bill isn’t due. And nobody is asking for money or credit cards during the call (if they do, hang up — it’s not us).
We will help you connect with us online. If you’re interested in activating your digital subscription, you can do it online or you can give us a call and we’ll walk you through it.
Call us at 701-572-2165
Prefer to do it yourself?
Go to www.willistonherald.com
Click the Menu in the green bar and go down to “Subscription Services.” Then look for the blue box near the top that reads “activate.” (You’ll need your account number. It can be found on your most recent statement.)
There's more. We also email a newsletter to thousands of readers that offers interesting tidbits, anecdotes, links to fun websites or interesting insights into stories that we’re working on or have published. It’s fun and it’s free.
You can sign up for that online as well — go to www.willistonherald.com and scroll down near the bottom to “Sign up for our email newsletters.” It’s easy!
You’re a smartphone user? Great! You’ll want to get our app so you can read stories on your mobile phone, receive breaking news alerts and other important content. You will find that at www.willistonherald.com/newsapp
The newspaper on your doorstep is valuable, but it’s just the beginning. We’d like you to start enjoying every benefit of being a subscriber!
— Kelly Miller, Publisher