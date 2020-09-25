I feel strange writing a headline like the one above — I've been doing this job in one form or another since 2001 and, while I've made plenty of mistakes, I've never willingly hoaxed anyone, and never had much interest in so doing.
But if you were to believe some of the comments on Facebook, it would appear that I, along with nearly every other journalist, am either an unwitting dupe of or an unrepentant participant in a massive, global hoax. If it sounds silly when I put it like that, well, sometimes the truth is more ridiculous than fiction.
I'm not sure how else to understand some of the comments I've been seeing lately. My favorite recent rumor is the assertion that whole families are driving from testing site to testing site and getting tested at each place in hopes of claiming some kind of bounty being offered for people to get a COVID-19 test.
Nevermind that there aren't any such bounties. Nevermind that everyone seems to know someone who talked to someone who heard about this, but no one can offer any, you know, evidence of it happening.
Nevermind that case tracking doesn't work that way and wouldn't be affected by someone getting multiple tests, because they're connected by a unique ID.
Nevermind all of that, because this is a scamvid-19 covidspiracy!
Who's responsible for the conspiracy? Is it Bill Gates or George Soros? Are the Democrats behind it? Why did Gov. Doug Burgum get involved if it's designed to make President Donald Trump look bad? Why did any of the other Republican governors from other states?
Or is the Deep State pulling the strings here?
Actually, I'm done making jokes. I'm done treating it as ha-ha funny that some people refuse to believe that other people are dying. Not everyone who gets coronavirus dies, and not even most, but 200,000 Americans so far have. That's 3 percent of cases. Before you tell me the flu is just as deadly, it isn't. In 2017, there were 6,515 flu-related deaths.
This is where I start to hear the claim that deaths from other causes are being counted as COVID-19 to inflate the numbers. That, of course, goes back to the conspiracy theories above.
Let's set aside motive for a second, though. No one has produced evidence that deaths are being miscategorized on purpose, let alone on a scale to change the nation's death count. It's not a very convincing idea if you actually think through what it would require.
Reality exists, whether you believe in it or not. Just like this virus does.
If you think you're just lashing out because you're tired of the restrictions, well, you aren't alone. But acting like COVID-19 doesn't exist, like it isn't killing people, like there aren't precautions we can take, isn't going to make these conspiracy theories any more true, nor will it make coronavirus "disappear."
Right now, what's being asked of people is to wear a cloth face covering in public, to limit large gatherings and to leave 6 feet of space when you're around other people. In July, the Journal of American Medicine published a case study showing universal masking had helped reduce infections in a Boston hospital. There is still a lot we don't know about this disease, but masks seem to help slow the spread.
What about these guidelines makes people so angry? Why are any of them unreasonable?
The resistance to masks in particular mystifies me. What is so onerous about putting a mask on when you're going into a grocery store? Every time I've seen that question asked, the response seems to mostly be about liberal lies and how masks don't do anything. But I mean the question literally — what is it about wearing a mask that upsets some people?
Maybe they don't like it, which I can understand. All of us have a lot of things we don't particularly like but do anyway, either because we have to, or because it's important to someone else.
I just don't understand why someone else's health doesn't make that list.
Jamie Kelly is the editor of the Williston Herald.