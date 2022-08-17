William Cooper

The Supreme Court’s recent rulings on abortions and guns shook the American body politic. As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his concurrence, the court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion was “a serious jolt to the legal system.” In another systemic jolt the same week, the court struck down New York gun regulations during a national emergency of gun violence.

The court’s critics have been scathing. A “rogue” Supreme Court, many say, has warped the constitution and pitted America’s legal system against public opinion. Writing in The New York Times, Jamelle Bouie asserts that a “reckless, reactionary and power-hungry” Supreme Court isn’t supposed to “exist above the constitutional system.” And The Economist laments that a “less exceptional” America now has “a set of federal laws that do not reflect what Americans actually want.” Even Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, who dissented in both cases, warns that if “the court loses all connection with the public and the public sentiment, that’s a dangerous thing for democracy.”



