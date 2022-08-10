Gene_Lyons_Mug

Notice how you never hear anybody talk about "the information superhighway" anymore? The creation of the internet marked a big advance in human ingenuity, yes. As a lifelong reader who feels claustrophobic in libraries, it's been an enormous boon to my existence. I spend hours online every day.

The convenience of, say, being able to sit in Arkansas reading The Boston Globe's coverage of the Red Sox over my morning coffee -- What? They traded Christian Vazquez for two minor league pitchers? What were they thinking? -- makes my days more rewarding. Last night, I looked up an old friend who's still teaching at Wake Forest University -- and getting rapturous student evaluations.



