Small communities, with a population of fewer than 2,000 residents, are critical to the overall health of North Dakota’s economy and the well-being of the nation. Despite their small size, they play a vital role in the economy by providing goods, services, and employment opportunities to residents. As the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that small communities continue to invest in economic development efforts to minimize the impacts of 2023 post-COVID-19 inflationary markets.
Continuing investment in economic development efforts can help small communities to create new jobs, attract businesses and entrepreneurs, and provide essential goods and services to residents. By doing so, small communities can ensure that they are able to weather the effects of inflation and continue to thrive in the years to come.
Here are some specific steps that small rural communities can take to invest in economic development:
Encourage Entrepreneurship: Small communities like Tioga, can support and encourage local entrepreneurs by providing training (especially in tech) and resources to help them start and grow their businesses. This can include access to funding, mentorship programs, and incubator spaces.
Attract Businesses: Small communities can work to attract businesses by promoting already available incentives such as tax breaks, grants, and low-interest loans. They can also work to improve infrastructure such as sidewalks, streets, sewer, water, curbs, and gutters, to create a favorable business environment to make the local community an attractive place for businesses to locate.
Support Local Businesses: Small communities can support local businesses by providing resources such as marketing expertise and technical assistance, as well as planning and hosting opportunities for collaboration and networking.
Foster Community Development: Small communities can invest in community development by providing resources to further develop much-needed affordable, wage-driven, housing, healthcare, and education. This can help to create a vibrant and thriving community that will attract businesses and residents alike.
Partner with Other Organizations: Small communities can partner with other organizations, such as chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and non-profits, to pool resources and maximize the impact of their economic development efforts.
In conclusion, small communities have a critical role to play in the economy and the well-being of the nation. Investing in economic development efforts is essential to ensure that small communities can weather the impacts of 2023 post-COVID-19 inflationary markets and continue to thrive in the years to come. By encouraging entrepreneurship, attracting businesses, supporting local businesses, fostering community development, and partnering with other organizations, small communities can ensure that they remain vibrant and economically viable for years to come.