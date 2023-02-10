Dennis A. Lindahl Mug

Dennis A. Lindahl of Tioga Area Economic Development.

 Provided

Small communities, with a population of fewer than 2,000 residents, are critical to the overall health of North Dakota’s economy and the well-being of the nation. Despite their small size, they play a vital role in the economy by providing goods, services, and employment opportunities to residents. As the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that small communities continue to invest in economic development efforts to minimize the impacts of 2023 post-COVID-19 inflationary markets.

Continuing investment in economic development efforts can help small communities to create new jobs, attract businesses and entrepreneurs, and provide essential goods and services to residents. By doing so, small communities can ensure that they are able to weather the effects of inflation and continue to thrive in the years to come.



