David Adler Mug

The difficulties that college and university administrators from California to Massachusetts have faced over the past 30 years in protecting their students from harassment, within the context of America’s constitutional commitment to freedom of speech, were brought center stage once more in December of 2022 at the University of Wyoming, where a church elder was banned from the student union for harassing an LGBTQ student by name.

This most recent controversy was initiated on December 2, when Todd Schmidt, an elder with the Laramie Faith Community Church, displayed a prominent sign on a table inside the student union that stated: “God created man and woman and [student’s name] is a man.” The student referenced is a transgender female.



