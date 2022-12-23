The Christmas gift of memories
When I was a kid, I could count on my Uncle Allen to give me something stupendous for Christmas. He was a single young man and he knew what boys liked—a model 1932 Ford roadster with working lights one year, a Tonka crane another. It’s no surprise he spent a career operating massive heavy equipment at a Washington coal mine. He loves machines.
That crane was special, but I didn’t get to play with it right away. I remember fondly Allen and my father lifting full, open cans of beer with it. They were having so much fun I didn’t have the heart to break it up. Of all the toys I received over the years, I wish I still had that one, rust, dents and all.
My Aunt Wanda was my godmother and although she was in California and we never saw her on the holidays, her gifts were always special, too—so special, that one year I couldn’t resist. I had to peek. I was raised Lutheran but the act gave me good-old fashioned Catholic guilt.
It was a beautiful gold I.D. bracelet. They were in fashion, then. I had to feign surprise when I opened it the second time. I never felt good about wearing it, though, since somehow I’d tainted it. I’d sinned against … Santa, I guess. It’s tucked away in a cigar box somewhere. I suppose I should let it go, content in the knowledge that I’d go on to perpetrate worse crimes.
I know, I know, it’s better to give than receive. You know who said that, don’t you? Some insincere rich guy with a lot of toys.
My Grandma Bender was a classic case of being impossible to buy for. She was an amazing German cook, and she made everything the old-fashioned way. No shortcuts. Everything in her kitchen was well-worn. Her butcher knives had been sharpened so many times they’d lost half their weight.
But each Christmas, Grandma received another well-intentioned labor-saving miracle kitchen device. At no small expense. She’d nod politely and then declare that she would “save it for nice” which was code for “it’s going to be stored in the attic forever.”
I wonder if she’d ever have come around to using a microwave even if only to zap a cold cup of coffee. Perish the thought. She was a four-speed manual transmission in an automatic world.
There was some suffering involved in perhaps the most meaningful gift I ever gave—a framed photo and program from one of Virgil Hill’s championship bouts in Bismarck. It was 1991, two years before my father would pass away from colon cancer. He loved sports—inexplicably the perennially hapless Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions—and he was pleased when I managed ringside seats through the radio station I was working for then.
I got a classic one-of-a-kind photo from a newspaper photographer friend of mine and then prevailed upon my dad to “borrow” his program. This was months before Christmas, so he nagged and badgered me every time I came home. “Where’s my program?” He got a little testy about it. He loved his memorabilia, and I think he may have been scarred when four mansions, two yachts, and a Lamborghini’s worth of baseball cards got tossed during a move.
To be fair, I once gave him an autographed Mickey Mantle baseball and never once asked to borrow it.
Mercifully, Christmas arrived before the complete dissolution of our father-son relationship. I still remember the tan sweater he was wearing as he patiently opened the large, flat package. He never shredded the wrapping. It could have been reused when he was done. Of course, it never was. Maybe he was saving it for nice.
It’s hard to describe the look on his face. Maybe a little remorse when he realized the intent of my subterfuge. More than that, though, he seemed overwhelmed in a good way. Pleased. Drinking in life. I still have a snapshot of the moment, but I don’t need it. It’s indelible in my mind. I see the picture quite often. It hangs above my desk at the office.
No matter what the insincere rich guys with all the toys say, it’s not about things, is it? It’s not about gifts. It’s about the memories.