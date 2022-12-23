Tony Bender

Tony Bender

 /Sidney Herald/Sidney Herald

The Christmas gift of memories

When I was a kid, I could count on my Uncle Allen to give me something stupendous for Christmas. He was a single young man and he knew what boys liked—a model 1932 Ford roadster with working lights one year, a Tonka crane another. It’s no surprise he spent a career operating massive heavy equipment at a Washington coal mine. He loves machines.



Tags

Load comments