Tony Bender

Well, scary season is here. But enough about the election. Halloween looms, and along with it comes a spate of low-budget scary movies. I won't see one of them. Not that I'm not a low-budget guy. I just don't like scary movies. I mean, what's the point of giving yourself a heart attack if it doesn't involve sausage?

It started for me as a kid when I saw the 1964 film “Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte” at the Ash Theatre in Ashley. Did I say “saw?” (Try repeating that sentence quickly.) I spent most of the movie with Cousin Rodney crouched under the seat. What I did witness traumatized me for years. Fifteen cents for popcorn! I kid.



