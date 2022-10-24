Well, scary season is here. But enough about the election. Halloween looms, and along with it comes a spate of low-budget scary movies. I won't see one of them. Not that I'm not a low-budget guy. I just don't like scary movies. I mean, what's the point of giving yourself a heart attack if it doesn't involve sausage?
It started for me as a kid when I saw the 1964 film “Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte” at the Ash Theatre in Ashley. Did I say “saw?” (Try repeating that sentence quickly.) I spent most of the movie with Cousin Rodney crouched under the seat. What I did witness traumatized me for years. Fifteen cents for popcorn! I kid.
Actually, the movie involves a reoccurring severed head and hand with a commensurate amount of blood which always looks spookier in black and white. I couldn't sleep for years without my hands and neck covered by blankets because everyone knows the unwritten rule of night terrors; nothing bad can happen under the blankets. Or at least you should wait til you're married.
Any movie with Bette Davis in it still dredges up bad memories. Heck, even the song gives me the willies. “She's Got Bette Davis Eyes...” And a hand. And a head.
I remember sleeping at my grandparents' place in Gackle shortly thereafter and the nylons draped over a doorknob became a hand in the dim light. A small wall lamp turned into a head. Grandma Morticia was understanding about my insomnia, though.
Weirdly, and that word's appropriate, because I'm a big Stephen King fan, I'll read horror fiction because you can always put the book down until you've finished cleaning your pants. King is wildly underappreciated as a writer, a marvelous craftsman and yarn-weaver, and my favorite is “The Shining.” “It” is pretty good, too. The book, “The Shining,” is much scarier than the movie, especially the part where hedges, trimmed to resemble animals, move, something they didn't incorporate into the movie. They put in plenty, though, didn't they? “Come play with us, Danny.”
Anyway, I read it one summer while I was custom combining, and by coincidence, at the time we were actually traveling through Colorado, where the book was staged. We even drove by the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.
The movie opens with actual radio dialogue from Hal & Charlie, radio legends, and in another coincidence, some years later I ended up working the KHOW morning show with those guys. Boy, they were funny. Pros. But Charlie, God bless him, was scarier than the book when he'd been drinking. He'd lost his license so he had limo service to work. He'd rear-ended a lawyer on Havana who had no sense of humor about the situation. It didn't help that after the accident, Charlie fell out of the car.
The always-irascible Charlie even ticked me off during a live remote at Joe Kelly's Oyster Dock. Karla With a K, the sweetheart of a newswoman who later became his wife, stepped in before we headed to the parking lot. I still remember telling Charlie, “Hey, I never beat up anyone who made $100,000 a year.”
That was 1983. Now, with inflation, I'm sure I could easily find someone in that tax bracket to scrap with, but winning would be another thing. All the affluent guys all have gym memberships these days. Besides, I'd like to think I've matured.
I was sure I'd be fired but in the morning, it was as if nothing had happened. All's fair in love and radio, I guess.
I've seen bits and pieces of “The Exorcist” while clicking through channels, but there is no way I'll ever watch that movie. Or any movie where children are possessed. Parenting is intimidating enough without that thought creeping through the back of your mind. And those Chucky movies—any movie with evil dolls? Count me out. And clowns. Send out the dang clowns, already, willya? I don't even like sad movies. I'll watch the great ones like “Saving Private Ryan,” however. Once.
So, I can tell you from my extensive, desperate searches just how rare good comedies are. That pretty much leaves me with a few Will Ferrell flicks and documentaries. I still get choked up when Ricky Bobby thinks he's on fire in “Talledaga Nights.”
There you have it. My confession. Bender's a big scaredy-cat.
For the record, I like “Ghostbusters,” though. Perhaps with that I've salvaged a modicum of street-cred. Until next week, may your pumpkins be spicy and your autumn boo-tiful.