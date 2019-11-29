As 2019 comes to a close, I look back on a successful year for the City. After a busy year, I am thankful for a commission that has supported projects that have prepared us for a City that we can be proud to call home.
I am thankful that we have contractors and employees who know that their word is their bond. We have individuals that go above and beyond to make sure that City projects are completed on time and on budget. While the airport project received the attention, I am thankful that all of our road, water and sewer projects were completed to a degree that they will be finished in 2020 and they won’t cause us any hardship over the winter.
I am thankful that most of the citizens of Williston share a vision of where their City is heading. We moved forward during the boom times and we are moving forward to solve the problems brought on by rapid growth. Thankfully, our citizens have been there to work on solving our education and healthcare needs. Our law enforcement and the fire department have the ability and resources to keep us safe. These resources are provided by our citizens who realized that a penny goes a long way in making our City what it is today.
While I pray for others in our state and region, I am thankful that Williston did not have to deal with flooding, storms and other hardships that our neighbors are dealing with, this has allowed us to focus on moving forward and achieving the goal of being the best little city in the country.
I am thankful that you are willing to put in the work, follow your dreams, and be the citizens that Williston needs to make 2020 a year that we can say we are proud that we accomplished what we said we would do.