To the veterans and their families that have served and are serving our country – thank you! We are thankful all year long for your contributions and look forward to honoring you on November 11th. During National Veterans Small Business Week, Oct 31 – Nov 4, we look forward to celebrating the veterans, service members, and military spouses that are starting and growing businesses. These veteran-owned businesses serve to stimulate our local economies and make our communities great places to live and work.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau’s survey of small business owners, there are 2.52 million veteran majority-owned businesses in the U.S. In the same report, the Small Business Administration (SBA) revealed veteran owned small businesses employ more than 5 million people in the U.S. with an annual payroll of $195 billion. Additionally, they generated revenue of $1.14 trillion and represent 9.15% of all U.S. businesses. In North Dakota, Veterans make up 8.5% of all business owners.



