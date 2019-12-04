Williams County veterans are in for a real treat next week, thanks to the efforts of students at Williston State College.
The fourth annual Veterans Symposium is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
This event is presented by Kim Weismann’s COMM 212 Interpersonal Communication class.
The evening begins with a free meal sponsored by the Williston State College Foundation for veterans and active military personnel. Presentations, which are open to the public, begin at 6 p.m.
Weismann, who serves as Professor of Communication at Williston State College, was first approached back in 2016 by the Williams County Veterans Service Office to document veterans’ stories.
This has turned out to be a great program as they work to preserve history.
We learned to date 107 stories have been collected from veterans who served in World War II through the present time.
From that total 31 veterans’ stories will be told at this year’s evening event.
“By completing this project, students not only learn and use their skills from Interpersonal Communication, but they learn about the military and what our veterans experience,” noted Weismann.
She added, “These students gain an understanding and appreciation for these men and women, and this appreciation comes through their written and oral presentations.”
Share the info
This proved to be a task for students to find veterans and interview them about their military experiences.
Following that students drafted and edited written reports of these stories which they then will share Monday evening.
Weismann was very pleased with the work of her students.
“Students’ reflection papers nearly always express their gratitude for having met their veterans,” said Weismann.
She went on to say, “I have also had students stay in touch with their veterans over the years. Some even exchange Christmas cards. The bonds created are absolutely wonderful and heartwarming.”
We were told that while stories are not orally recorded, written versions are available at willistonoralhistory.blogspot.com.
Tell your story
If interested in telling your story or if you know someone whose story should be heard, please contact Weismann (701) 774-4503 or kim.weismann@willistonstate.edu.
“We are always looking for more veterans for the next year,” said Weismann.
If you should need any info on the Veteran’s Symposium, you can contact Weismann at the above number or email.
For more information, you can visit www.willistonstate.edu, call (701) 774-4200, or stop by 1410 University Avenue in Williston.
Scope salute
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to Professor Weismann for putting her students in a great position to record local history.
The symposium is also a great way to share many of these stories with the general public.
At the same time the dinner will allow for a period of time for veterans to mingle.
A special salute has to go to the WSC Foundation for playing a key role in this event.
Lions wreaths
Now that Mother Nature is giving everyone a break, you can get outside to put the final touches on decorations.
A good way to spruce things up is to purchase a Christmas wreath from the Williston Noon Lions Club.
We learned the Lions have a limited number of wreaths remaining.
You can help the Lions continue to serve, by calling (701) 774-3959 or by emailing thewillistonlions@gmail.com.
The cost is only $20 and you can feel good as you are helping to support many community projects.
Church bake sale
We remind you the First Lutheran Church Bake Sale is set for Dec. 14.
The sale will once again be held beginning at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at First Lutheran Church.
However, pie and coffee and rommegrot will be available starting at 1 p.m.
The sale actually begins at First Lutheran when the bell rings at 2 p.m.
Everybody is invited to come out for the pie and rommegrot, bake sale, fun and fellowship at the church, located at 916 Main Street in Williston.
Veterans party
Time is drawing near for another great program held for veterans.
This is one activity we look forward to each year.
Grant Carns and Sandy Hampton have been working hard to present yet another Christmas for Veterans party.
This year the event will be for veterans residing in the Bethel Lutheran Home and assisted living facilities for Bethel, along with their spouses.
This will all take place in the Bethel activities room beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.
We can tell you this gathering is a labor of love to Grant and Sandy, along with many other volunteers who lend a helping hand.
Along with the program Christmas gifts are presented to the veterans.
We send out a Scope Salute to everyone involved in this effort.
Medora Christmas
This evening, Dec. 5, the Williston High School auditorium will be hosting the Medora Magical Christmas Show.
The performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are available at the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau.
If you haven’t taken in this show, we highly recommend it.
Folks in Grenora and surrounding area will be able to take in the show beginning 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
Should you miss out on these shows, we can tell you there will be two more performances on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Old Town Hall Theater in Medora.
You can also call 1-800-MEDORA1 or http://www.medora.com for more information.
Medora weekend
Cowboy Christmas is back in Medora beginning this Friday evening.
A number events, including a salute to veterans, with this year’s event falling on Dec. 7, paying reference to the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Saturday offers a variety of fun events for the entire family.
This event has been around a long time and continues to hold strong.
Lights are on
Hey, when time allows, we encourage you to gather the family together for an automobile drive to check out the lights at the Spring Lake Park Lights Drive.
The weather is cooperating and now is a great time to take a ride.
While out there you can also check out the number of activities slated for the Keel boat, located inside the park.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.