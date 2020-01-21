Hold your phone and enter in your activity calendar for Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, as two days you will want to drop by St. Joseph's Church in Williston.
Dwight Richter, who is serving as co-chairman of the annual Mardi Gras, reports this will be the 69th annual event staged at St. Joseph's.
"This is our biggest fundraiser of the year for our St. Joseph’s Church and School and we have two big days of events for the entire community to attend," said Richter.
It all kicks off this Saturday with a slushburger meal, pie and coffee or pop beginning at 11 a.m.
LIVE AUCTION
The live auction begins at noon and Richter tells us there will be a number of "great items" to bid on, including handmade quilts from the church Quilters group.
We can attest that these are some very special quilts and well worth a hefty bid.
Along with everything else, the big item on the auction this year is a 1998 Honda Accord that was donated by Ryan Family Dealership in Williston.
You should also know the silent auction begins at noon and ends at 3 p.m. in O’Neill Hall.
Ah yes, been there, done that.
Fun continues as Bingo begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, game booths begin at 11 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. on Saturday and until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
ROAST BEEF
This part makes me hungry as we type.
You see, Sunday brings the "Famous Roast Beef Dinner."
Serving starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.
This is one meal you don't want to miss out on.
Prices are $12 for adults and take-outs, $10 for Seniors, while children are $6.
Others, five years old and under, eat for free.
You should know that take-outs are available until 5:30 p.m.
Richter tells us they offer free delivery within city limits.
You are being asked to call (701) 572-6384 to arrange for delivery.
Another great item is the Cakewalk, and that begins at 11 a.m. and goes until the cakes are gone.
Hey, there is another silent auction that runs from noon until 3 p.m.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mardi Gras entertainment is being provided by Elizabeth’s Dance Expression and begins at 3 p.m.
The festivities will be capped off by cash drawings worth $2,900, with that to begin at 6 p.m.
If you're new to the area you should plan to pay a visit.
Here's an opportunity to bring the entire family, as there is something for everyone.
This is a great time to come out and enjoy some great food and fellowship.
"We invite everyone to be part of our 69th Mardi Gras," concluded Richter.
We encourage you to get out and support this grand community event.
SUZI KAY BAKEWELL
"She was just an amazing person and what a player."
Those were the words from Penny Slagle, who headed up the women's basketball program for a number of years at the University of North Dakota-Williston, now Williston State College.
She spoke of Suzi Kay Bakewell, who passed away earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.
She played basketball from 1979-81 and earned All-American status on the court.
Earlier Slagle was quoted as saying, "the Tetons lost a former basketball great and big supporter of Teton athletics.
She added, "her size did not keep her from becoming a dominant force both inside and out with her very quick explosive play."
According to Slagle, Suzi Kay worked extremely hard all the time but she was such a smooth athlete that she made the game look easy.
"She was extremely coach-able and got along with everyone, while being a good student who never complained and always had such a positive attitude," said Slagle.
Suzi Kay led the 1979-1981 teams, with those attributes, to two National Junior College Tournaments and earned herself the honor of All American, "and that she was," concluded her former coach.
"Suzi Kay may you rest in peace."
We add to the coach as our thoughts and prayers also go out to the Lee family.
CHIEF DON WENTZ
We were also saddened to learn of the recent passing of former Williston Police Chief Don Wentz.
Wentz had a long career as a police officer in this city and worked his way through the ranks, to eventually retired as chief of the department.
Following his retirement the Wentz family relocated to Bismarck.
Don was one of the nicest individuals you would ever want to meet.
May he RIP.
BOSTON GLUECKERT
Prayers also go out to the family of Williston student/athlete Boston Glueckert, who passed away recently at the tender age of 15.
Boston was a true Coyote as he enjoyed the sport of hockey, while also was a member of the spring clay target league.
Now members of the Williston hockey community have been working on a number of ways to raise funds which will be earmarked for the Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship.
May this young man Rest In Peace!
WCA UPCOMING
Jean Lindvig reminds us the Williston Concert Association is closing in on another great concert.
"It's time to wake up and warm up after the busy holidays as our next event is now set for Jan. 30.
She tells us Harps n Chords will be the featured act beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Bakken Elementary Auditorium.
Lindvig points out the auditorium is warm, while the enjoyable musicians and music works to bring everyone out of hibernation for an evening.
You are reminded the WCA is a member organization and you are welcome to join.
Season tickets, at only $50 for an adult, is a real bargain as there are three concerts remaining, "so a membership has plenty of value left."
SUPER CHUCK
We send out a Scope Salute to our good friend Chuck Wilder, who can be found serving up books, toys or some good coffee over at Books on Broadway in downtown Williston.
Wilder was surprised over the weekend as he was tabbed as the recipient of the distinguished Western Star Award.
This award is handed out annually at the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce to a person who is positive and works to promote Williston and the surrounding area.
Chuck is certainly worthy of this award as if you are searching for information and history about the area, we recommend you drop in for a visit.
ROXANA ON GO
It's fun these days to follow the steps of former Miss North Dakota Roxana Saberi as she delivers reports for CBS News at various times.
She can be seen on national television during morning and evening reports.
Her latest travel has taken her to Antarctica, where she reported on the decline of penguins.
She has been based in London, but she has since been on the road, covering a wide variety of topics.
Who knows where she will visit next?
HUGE DONATION
A Scope Salute goes out to all members of the Williston Builders who recently surprised Eric Rooke and members of the music/theater department at Williston High School with a donation.
This was no ordinary donation as Rooke, who heads up the high school program, came to tears as his group was given a check for some $42,000 to be used in upcoming productions.
These funds will go a long way to enhance offerings and will allow even more youth to become involved.
Look for some great things in the near future.
Stay tuned!
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.