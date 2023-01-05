“You are the only teacher I have ever known who has asked for more students,” replied the headmaster. It was the week before classes were to start at the international school in Hong Kong. My biology classroom had 30 student seats in the room, facing a blackboard. Back beyond their seats was a biology laboratory with 30 lab stools around lab islands with sinks. No wall separated what would normally have been two separate rooms. It was a design that allowed me to move directly from explaining a concept to students doing lab work involving that concept.

My students worked in pairs. There were 15 stereo-microscopes and 15 monocular microscopes equipped with a full range of objectives, lenses with magnifying power from low to oil-immersion for inspecting the smallest of bacteria. These were research-grade German Zeiss and Leica microscopes costing over a thousand dollars apiece. And for the wide range of other lab lessons dealing with animals and plants and human anatomy, I had the equipment to serve 30 students in each class.



