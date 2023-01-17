Billings Sen. Cary Smith

The Biden administration is attempting a top to bottom remaking of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which will only spell more frustration and pain for American taxpayers. Media headlines have focused on the plan to increase the IRS sixfold, with 87,000 additional agents and $46 billion in new spending on enforcement and litigation. The House of Representatives has voted to eliminate most of that funding, but the threat remains. Though they may be hampered in enlarging the size of the IRS, this administration will continue to expand its scope.

Buried in the Inflation Reduction Act are vaguely worded sections on increasing “investigative technology,” “digital asset monitoring,” and a “return-free filing system.” Allow me to decode those terms for you.



